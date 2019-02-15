Brad Pitt and Peter Berg are working with Chris Cornell's widow Vicky on a documentary about the late rocker.
Brad Pitt is working on a documentary about his late friend Chris Cornell.
The 'World War Z' actor and director Peter Berg - who co-own production company Film 45 - have teamed up with the Soundgarden frontman's widow, Vicky Cornell, to work on the feature-length film, which will explore the life and career of the singer, who tragically took his own life in May 2017.
Vicky will serve as producer on the project, Variety reports.
A spokesperson for the rocker's estate confirmed the project is in the works but declined to offer any further details.
Brad was among the guests at the 'I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell' concert - which featured performances from the likes of Josh Homme, Foo Fighters, Metallica and Miley Cyrus - last month and introduced the 'Black Hole Sun' singer's 14-year-old daughter, Toni, to the stage.
Shortly after Chris' passing, the 'Tree of Life' star was seen taking Toni and her younger brother Christopher, now 13, on a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood.
A source said at the time: ''Brad definitely seemed like he was there for the kids to have a good time.
''He was very accommodating to them and thankful to everybody at each attraction for helping them.
''Brad was gracious and polite, but seemed intent on making sure the kids were happy.
''They all seemed comfortable together, like Brad was effectively taking their mind off of things for a few hours with a fun day at the park.''
Brad was said to have been left devastated by the deaths of the 'You Know My Name' singer and another close friend, former Paramount CEO Brad Grey, who lost his battle with cancer at a similar time.
A source recently said: ''He is devastated and in shock. He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard.''
