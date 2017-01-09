Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (09.01.17).

The 'Allied' actor has stayed largely out of the public eye since splitting from wife Angelina Jolie last September and was greeted with huge cheers when he stepped out towards the end of the telecast to present an introduction package for Best Motion Picture - Drama nominee - and eventual winner - 'Moonlight', which was produced by his own company Plan B.

The 53-year-old actor - who looked noticeably thin - said of the Barry Jenkins-directed film: ''It's born of the courage of a group of actors willing to strip to their souls and express their humanism inside mistake and misstep and misdeed.

''It is Barry Jenkins profound belief that we all stand at the threshold of change and forgiveness where we only grant acceptance and love to ourselves.''

Following the end of his marriage to Angelina - with whom he raises six children - Brad has made only a handful of public appearances.

He attended a private screening of 'Moonlight' in November, and the following day walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Allied' with his co-star Marion Cotillard.

At the premiere, Brad - who wasn't wearing his wedding ring - spent a lot of time signing autographs for fans, and was grateful for their ''kindness'' as he spoke with them.

He said at the time: ''It's really sweet, everyone has been really kind out here.

''It's really nice to have all the support.''