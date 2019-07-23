Brad Pitt has joked that he and Leonardo Dicaprio have not worked together before because the star had a restraining order against him.
The actors have teamed up onscreen for the first time in their careers in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and Brad, 55, quipped that the only reason he and Leonardo, 44, have never worked together before is because the younger actor had a restraining order against him.
He joked to Entertainment Tonight: ''He's a good egg, and I'm really happy the restraining order was lifted off of me, so we were able to work together. No, he's a great egg. We come from the same circles and I really admire his taste and his choices. I'm really happy this one lined up for us.''
Brad also revealed that Leonardo - who plays a fading Hollywood star struggling to remain relevant in the late 1960s - throws an impressive tantrum in the movie.
He said: ''His character in this is hilarious. He throws one of the best tantrums ever laid down on film.''
And Leonardo was equally positive about working with Brad on the new movie.
He said: 'We both live in Los Angeles and this is about the changing of the culture in the late 60s, and we understand these dynamics of these professional relationships that also turn into families.
''Quentin gave us this amazing backstory of our characters and what we've been through and it was one of the more easy, sort of natural fits that I've ever experienced. Because we kind of knew who these guys were.''
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' also stars Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell and the late Luke Perry.
