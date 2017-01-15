Brad Pitt turned his attention to charity on Saturday (14Jan17) as he joined rockers Sting and Chris Cornell to raise funds to fight a rare skin disease.
Fresh from his surprise appearance at the Golden Globe Awards on 8 January (17), the Ocean's Eleven star lent his support to the ROCK4EB! benefit in Malibu, California, where Zach Galifianakis served as host to promote awareness about epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and boost donations to the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF).
The 53-year-old helped to introduce the performances at the event, where guests included fellow actors Kaley Cuoco, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charlie Hunnam, Elizabeth Olsen, David Spade, Garrett Hedlund, Rami Malek, Scott Foley, and Courteney Cox, who is best friends with Pitt's first wife, Jennifer Aniston.
Sources tell UsMagazine.com Brad appeared relaxed and in good spirits as he mingled with famous friends and posed for photos with young fans at the bash.
His outing came a week after he was greeted by rapturous applause at the Globes as he took to the stage to present a clip from the critically-acclaimed movie Moonlight, which was produced through his company Plan B. The movie went on to win the night's Best Picture prize.
Brad has been keeping a relatively low-profile in recent months after news of his shock divorce broke in September (16). He and Angelina subsequently became embroiled in a bitter legal battle over custody and visitation access to their six children, but the couple has since agreed to seal documents relating to the case, following Brad's request to keep their family affairs private.
They released a joint statement about the deal on 10 January (17), the first public comments the former couple issued together since the split was confirmed.
The statement read: "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.
"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."
