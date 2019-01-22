Brad Pitt is still ''very single'', despite Charlize Theron romance rumours.

The 55-year-old actor was reported last week to be ''casually seeing'' the 'Tully' actress, but it has now been claimed that neither of the pair are ready for a ''serious relationship'', and are currently still just ''friends''.

A source said: ''Brad and Charlize have known each other for years and recently became even better friends after working together. They enjoy each other's company and connect on many levels. Brad and Charlize have a lot of mutual friends and share their love of acting, but neither of them are ready for a serious relationship right now.

''They are both very single at the moment so it's no surprise people are talking romance. They truly would make a Hollywood power couple, but at this point, they're friends.''

And when the 'Fight Club' star - who has Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie - does settle down, he reportedly wants to find someone outside of the industry, after his marriages to both Angelina, and first wife Jennifer Aniston, have failed to work out.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''He's tried that route already, and while he loved both Jen and Angelina very much, and he grew tremendously as a person with both women, he is ready for something different. At the moment, he is all about his career and his children. He is working on several projects and spends every moment he can with his kids.''

The news comes after a source had previously claimed Brad and Charlize, 43, were in the beginnings of a relationship after being introduced by Charlize's former fiancé Sean Penn.

They said: ''They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They've been friends for some time - ironically through Sean - but things have developed.''