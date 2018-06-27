Brad Pitt is believed to be dating technology professor Neri Oxman, but his friends are adamant he's not looking for anything ''serious'' with her.
Brad Pitt is not looking to jump into a ''serious relationship'' any time soon.
The 'Once Upon in Hollywood' star has been romantically linked to Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Neri Oxman, but the pair are not an official item because the 54-year-old actor just wants to focus on his career and his children.
A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''He has gone on dates but he's not looking to leap into a serious relationship at the moment. He is content on his own and enjoys the quality time he spends with the children when he isn't working.
''He is focused on two of the most important things he should be focused on, and those are his children and his work. Being a father is his number one job and he knows that. He will always be there for those children.
''He's spending more time out and about socialising with his close friends, but he also is still a homebody and appreciates hanging around his place.''
Brad has just returned to Los Angeles after spending time in London - where his estranged wife Angelina Jolie is shooting her new blockbuster - with his six children Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, nine.
The insider explained: ''He's happy to be back in Los Angeles filming. He's good-natured and professional on set. He is warm and authentic with everyone around. When he isn't filming, he spends most of his time away in his trailer.''
Brad and Angelina announced they'd split in 2016 following two years of marriage and, at the time, the 43-year-old actress was seeking sole custody of their kids.
But, earlier this month, a new mutual custody agreement was established and the courts have now put a schedule in place that allows Brad to see his children.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...