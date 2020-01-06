Brad Pitt insisted ex-wife Jennifer Aniston is ''a good friend'' at the Golden Globes on Sunday (05.01.20).

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star walked the red carpet just after the former 'Friends' star - whom he was married to between 2000 and 2005 - and he admitted it wouldn't awkward at all if the pair bumped into one another at the star-studded bash, which was held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in California.

The 56-year-old actor told 'Entertainment Tonight: ''I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah.''

Referring to Jennifer's reunion with her 'Friends' co-stars, which broke Instagram in October, when she made their selfie her first post on the social media app, he then quipped: ''The second most important reunion of her year? I understand.

''That was a play on 'Friends'. They were saying that.''

Brad and Jennifer, 50, last attended the ceremony together as a couple in 2002, three years before the end of their marriage.

The 'Fight Club' star - who went on to marry Angelina Jolie in 2014, before divorcing his 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' co-star two years later - is last known to have met up with the 'Cake' star at her 50th birthday last February.

Brad was spotted making a casual entrance at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, arriving alone in a black Escalade and quickly making his way inside, wearing a cap, in a bid to dodge photographers who were waiting outside.

Other guests at the party were said to include another of Brad's former flames, actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Jennifer - who split from Justin Theroux in February 2018 after two years of marriage - previously insisted she still regards her relationships with both Brad and the 'Leftovers' actor as ''successful''.

She said: ''I don't feel a void. I really don't. My marriages, they've been very successful, in personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore. Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice. When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's OK. That's not a failure. We have these clichés around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it's very narrow-minded thinking.''