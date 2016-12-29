Brad Pitt is a ''very good kisser''.

The 53-year-old Hollywood actor dated pop star Sinitta in the 1980s and the 'So Macho' hitmaker has praised Brad's lip-locking skills following his split from Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie.

She revealed: ''He is a very good kisser.''

During an appearance on 'Alan Carr's New Year Specstaclar', Sinitta also joked that Brad had been calling her since he separated from Angelina earlier this year.

Alan asked: ''Call me Cupid, but Brad Pitt is single again and you two used to date didn't you?''

Sinitta quipped: ''We did! We did. He has been calling and you know what I said? 'Brad. Move on'.''

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Brad slammed Angelina in new court documents.

The acclaimed actor filed a memorandum to his request to have paperwork relating to the custody of their six children sealed, and in the latest addition, Brad detailed his reasons why the information should remain private.

He accused his estranged wife of compromising the privacy of their brood - Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

He alleged, too, that Angelina ''appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest and she is attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children''.

What's more, the documents claimed that the 41-year-old actress - who filed for divorce from Brad in September after he allegedly had a row with Maddox on a private jet - ''exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals''.