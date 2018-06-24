Hollywood star Brad Pitt is a ''better version'' of his old self at present, according to a source.
Brad Pitt is a ''better version'' of his old self at present.
The 54-year-old star - who separated from actress Angelina Jolie in September 2016 - has recently been spending lots of time with his friends and family, and Brad is said to be in good spirits at the moment.
An insider shared: ''He seems like a better version of the old happy Brad.
''He looks like he has aged in reverse. You can tell he is taking better care of himself. He also seems very positive about the future.''
In recent weeks, Brad has been busy filming Quentin Tarantino's new movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', which also features the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.
The much-anticipated film centres on an actor and his stunt double who become well known figures during the Charles Manson murders in the late 1960s.
The source told People: ''Brad filmed a few scenes earlier this week in L.A. and the set vibe has been amazing.
''Everyone is excited to work with him and Quentin. Of course Quentin is demanding to work with, but also fun. Brad has been great.''
Despite his superstar status, Brad - who has kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with Angelina - took the time to greet some of the ''familiar faces'' on the film's set.
An eyewitness said: ''Some of the set worked with him before, so Brad made sure to say hello to familiar faces.
''He is very professional and friendly. Everyone calls him Brad. It's been clear that he just wants to shoot the best movie possible. He has been all about work and seems very happy about filming.''
Earlier this month, the judge who is presiding over his divorce proceedings delivered a schedule for Brad to spend time with his children.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...