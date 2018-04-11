Brad Pitt is reportedly in a ''much happier'' place, following his separation from Angelina Jolie in 2016.
The 54-year-old actor split from his estranged wife - with whom he has Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - in September 2016 after two years of marriage and almost a decade of dating, and although their split was a ''sad'' time for the actor, he is now reportedly feeling happier than ever.
A source said: ''Separating was very sad and shocking to him, but he started taking care of himself again. He seems much, much happier.''
The 'Fury' star was recently reported to have been enjoying casual dating in the wake of his split from Angelina, 42, but sources now insist he hasn't found anyone ''special'' yet.
Speaking to People magazine, the insider added: ''It took him a long time to date, but he is now. There hasn't been any talk about a special someone, though.''
However, despite claims Brad hasn't met anyone particularly special yet, the 'Fight Club' star is said to be getting close to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Neri Oxman.
A source said: ''Brad's absolutely smitten by her. Their chemistry is off the charts. They got romantically involved almost right away. He's been going to great length to make sure he's not spotted by prying eyes.''
It comes after it was previously claimed Brad had been ''quietly dating'' for several months now.
A source explained: ''He's very private about who he's seeing, but he does continue to casually date.
''The women he sees are not in the public eye.''
Brad's newfound happiness also comes after it was reported he had made several changes to his lifestyle since becoming a single man.
Another source said: ''He has made changes in his life since the split.
''When they first split he spent a lot of time at home and was often very down about what was going on. He was a homebody for many months, but in the last month or two, he's been going out more. He enjoys going out to eat with close friends.''
