Brad Pitt has a ''disaster of a personal life''.

The 'Once Upon Time in Hollywood' star joked he was ''trash mag fodder'' because of his up and down personal life, which has seen him divorce from Angelina Jolie and seek treatment for his alcohol addiction.

He quipped: ''I'm just like trash mag fodder. Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably ... I've got some good getaways [from paparazzi] that I will not reveal here because they're still in play.''

Whilst his co-star Leonardo Dicaprio added on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast: ''You have a very exciting personal life. Like Lil Kim said, 'The paparazzi's gonna get you one way or another.' It's been my motto.''

Meanwhile, Brad previously admitted he sees his struggle with alcohol as a ''disservice'' to himself, after previously speaking out about how he hit the bottle after he split from Angelina in 2016.

Asked about his ''struggle with booze'', he admitted: ''Well, I just saw it as a disservice to myself, as an escape ... It's a gift. I myself needed to hide it, years ago ... But I look at it, and I think, 'What a great blessing that was, because it was painful.' I did some bad things.

''But it was all for a reason, in a way. And it's strange to look back and think, 'God, I did all those things?' But it's like there's an inner voice that says, 'It's over. Done. Move on.'

And the 56-year-old star - who raises six children with Angelina - admitted he is starting to ''value'' the mistakes he's made in his life, because he has learned from them, though he still struggles with ''blame''.

He added: ''The blame I'm still wrestling with.... I'm realising, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else. You can't have one without the other. I see it as something I'm just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don't feel like I can take credit for any of it.''