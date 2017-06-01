Brad Pitt has reportedly tried to bring some joy to Chris Cornell's children following their father's tragic death last month.

The 'Tree of Life' actor was close friends with the Soundgarden rocker - who took his own life last month - so took time out to support 12-year-old Toni and 11-year-old Christopher, his kids with wife Vicky, as they come to terms with their grief, and took them on a trip to theme park Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this week.

A source told E! News: ''Brad definitely seemed like he was there for the kids to have a good time.

''He was very accommodating to them and thankful to everybody at each attraction for helping them.

''Brad was gracious and polite, but seemed intent on making sure the kids were happy.

''They all seemed comfortable together, like Brad was effectively taking their mind off of things for a few hours with a fun day at the park.''

The onlooker described the 'Fight Club' actor - who has six children with estranged wife Angelina Jolie - as being a godfather or uncle-type figure to Toni and Christopher.

While the kids enjoyed the day, Christopher was particularly excited about 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter' and even got to pick out a wand from Ollivander's Wand Shop.

Brad - who along with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Dave Navarro, Josh Brolin - was among the mourners at Chris' funeral last week - was said to have been left devastated by the deaths of the Audioslave frontman and another close friend, former Paramount CEO Brad Grey, who recently lost his battle with cancer.

A source recently said: ''He is devastated and in shock. He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard.''

Chris' family and friends were also joined by Audioslave's Tom Morello and his Soundgarden bandmates as they laid the late 'You Know My Name' hitmaker to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Other stars who attended the private memorial in Los Angeles - alongside the 52-year-old rocker's wife Vicky Cornell and two children - included Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

A public memorial was arranged directly after the private ceremony.

Chris - who was cremated during the week - died by suicide in his hotel room following a Soundgarden concert in Detroit last month.