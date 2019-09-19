'World War Z' star Brad Pitt had high hopes for a sequel reuniting him with 'Fight Club' director David Fincher, and he insisted they had something special planned before the project was cancelled.
Brad Pitt says David Fincher's cancelled 'World War Z' sequel was like nothing that has ''been seen before''.
The 55-year-old actor played former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane in Marc Forster's 2013 apocalyptic horror based on Max Brooks' novel of the same name, and he had highs hopes for a follow-up with the 'Social Network' director at the helm.
Speaking to Collider about the project - which was cancelled in February months into pre-production after big delays - he said: ''Oh it was good, it was really good.
''It was cool! We had a really good story, a really strong story. The things he had planned for it just hadn't been seen before. I'm sure he'll get it out on something else.''
The axed movie would have seen the 'Fight Club' pair reuniting two decades after the gritty film first hit the big screen, and Pitt is delighted to have made something with such longevity.
He added: ''It's always been my goal to shoot for films that have legs, that have a chance of being around 10, 20 years later and still a have something to say.
''When I found films well after there release, and I still watch them and still love them, and if cinema is to last I hope it lasts in that way.''
Meanwhile, the 'Ad Astra' actor recently admitted his focus is shifting as he becomes more selective with his roles in front of the camera and prioritises his work with his production company Plan B.
He explained: ''It'll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now.
''When you feel like you've finally got your arms around something, then it's time to go get your arms around something else.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...