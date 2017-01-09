The 53-year-old actor wasn't listed on the bill for the annual ceremony, but took to the stage to present a clip from critically acclaimed movie Moonlight, which his company Plan B produced.

Brad's appearance was welcomed by the crowd, who cheered and clapped as he made his way to the podium. Matt Damon's reaction to seeing his pal was the most notable, with the image of the actor enthusiastically applauding Brad quickly turned into a GIF.

Looking dapper in a tuxedo, Brad told the crowd: "Moonlight is born of Barry Jenkins' and Tarell Alvin MCCraney's courage to look back, to embrace their past and insist that their 'now' is not separate from their 'then'.

"It was born of the courage of a group of actors willing to strip their souls, and express the humanism inside mistake and misstep and misdeed. It is Barry Jenkins' profound belief that we all stand at the threshold of change and forgiveness, and all be granted acceptance and love to ourselves. Nominated for six Golden Globes, this is Moonlight."

Moonlight only won one Golden Globe in the end - for Best Drama Motion Picture - but is also tipped for success at the Oscars next month.

Brad has had a difficult few months, following his split from Angelina Jolie last September, and the drama in his personal life appears to have taken a toll on the noticeably thinner actor.

The former couple's divorce and custody battle hit headlines again earlier this month when it was reported that Angelina had agreed to seal documents relating to the case following Brad's requests.

An initial deal over custody of the pair's six children was reached in November, with Angelina given primary care of the kids and Brad allowed visitation only under the supervision of a therapist.

A judge signed off on their settlement in December and days later, Brad filed an emergency motion to seal all documents related to their case, claiming the disclosure of details could cause their children harm, but a judge declined to address it on an emergency basis.

Brad filed a regular motion later that month and Angelina then agreed the family's business should be kept private and is onboard with sealing all papers and all future information related to the ongoing court case from public view, according to TMZ.com.