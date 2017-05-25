Brad Pitt thinks he is pretty good at ''compartmentalising'' his public and private life.

The 'Allied' star - who is currently in the midst of divorcing his estranged wife Angelina Jolie - believes he is good at separating the public side of his life from his personal life.

He said: ''I'm able to compartmentalise pretty well, the private life, the public life.''

And asked about the secret to his success, he spoke about his ''luck'' and his ability to ''reinvent'' himself.

Talking about the mistakes he has made in his life, he added: ''We survive our mistakes along the way ... It's [about getting] time for yourself, time for your family and let the next idea percolate.''

And asked how he balances bringing up his six children - Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - and his career during an interview on CNN News18, he insists it is ''not so difficult to achieve a balance''.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old actor previously insisted he ''refuses'' to be drawn into a war of words with Angelina.

He explained: ''I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. And you know, after that, we've been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court - it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.'

''And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart. If anyone can make sense of it, we have to with great care and delicacy, building everything around that.''''