Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt reportedly goes to therapy every week following his bitter split from Angelina Jolie.
The 54-year-old actor has also quit drinking alcohol and is doing his best to be a better man and a good father to Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, over a year after splitting from their mother.
Asource told Us Weekly Magazine: ''He goes to therapy every week and is mostly interested in learning and bettering himself as a man and father.''
The 'World War Z' star prefers to keep things ''private and safe'' when he has visitation time with his children, but he would love to spend more time with them.
The insider said: ''Brad doesn't go out much with the kids or leave the house. But Brad would definitely like to spend more time with them than he does.
''He prefers to keep things very private and safe. It's his sanctuary and just being there is where he finds peace.
''He has projects around the house and is always making things or changing things around.''
As well as spending time with his children, Brad is reportedly reconnecting with old friends including 'Fight Club' director David Fincher and make-up artist Jean Blac,k as well as visiting galleries and concerts.
The source said: ''They've always been loyal to him and were there for him when the marriage ended.
''He visits galleries and goes to a lot of concerts.''
The 'Moneyball' star previously admitted his drinking became a ''problem'' after the breakdown of his marriage.
He said: ''I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realise that a lot of it is, um --cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I'm running from feelings.
''I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know -- things I wasn't dealing with.
''I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem.''
