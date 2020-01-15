Brad Pitt is the new face of Brioni.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor has fronted the company's Spring 2020 campaign and later in the year, he'll be collaborating on a line of exclusive items including a limited-edition suit and tux featuring a custom label, WWD reports.

He said of the campaign: ''I've always admired Brioni's elegant and timeless designs.

''The brand embodies creativity, quality and excellence.''

Brad's 'Tailoring Legends' campaign marks Brioni's 75th anniversary and he follows the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Samuel L. Jackson as one of their brand ambassadors.

The 56-year-old actor often appears on the red carpet in Brioni and wore black bespoke tuxedos by the brand at both the Cannes and Venice film festivals last year, as well as to the Golden Globe awards earlier this month.

At the Globes, Brad scooped Best Actor in a Supporting Role at Sunday's (05.01.20) ceremony ahead of Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'), Sir Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes'), Al Pacino and Joe Pesci ( both 'The Irishman') and was stunned to win against his idols.

Brad recalled in his speech at the Beverly Hilton hotel how all those on the shortlist were ''like gods'' to him when he was a young actor starting his career.

As well as thanking his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director Quentin Tarantino, Brad also sang the praises of his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

He said: ''I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC.

''Before 'The Revenant' I used to watch year after year his co-stars win awards and get up and thank him profusely and I know why. He's an all star, he's a gent. I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you.''

And referring to his pal's on-screen death in 1997's 'Titanic', he quipped: ''Still, I would have shared the raft.''