Brad Pitt has admitted that he finds fame both ''liberating and suffocating''.
The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor - who raises six children with former wife Angelina Jolie - thinks being in the public eye has both good points and bad points.
Asked if fame is liberating or suffocating, he said: ''It can be both, it's a trade-off.
''It's liberating in the opportunities it provides but, on the other hand, it can be very confining.
''I haven't seen a hotel lobby in 15 years because I've got to go up the ass end of a hotel and out the same way. We get our moments, but it's good and bad.''
The 55-year-old star always ''roots for an underdog'' because his own Hollywood career initially seemed an unlikely prospect.
He said: ''I think it's easy to forget I came from Oklahoma and Missouri - places where the film industry is not on the vocational list, so I started as an extra and slowly learned about the industry. I still root for an underdog.''
The 'Moneyball' actor had never even been on a plane until he became an actor.
He said: ''I had never been on a plane until I was 25, so everywhere I got to travel was really exciting for me.
''It didn't matter whether it was the Netherlands or Belgium or Tokyo, I just remember soaking in everything.''
Brad grew up in a religious family and admitted that branching out from that was difficult.
He explained to Britain's OK! magazine: ''I try to live outside the box. It started with me at an early age in a religious environment.
''Leaving that behind was scary. I would think, what's it all about? I had all these questions. Religion was a pacifier for those fears but suddenly I had nothing to answer them with.''
