Brad Pitt hasn't cried for 20 years but is growing more ''moved'' by life as he gets older.
The 56-year-old actor - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with former wife Angelina Jolie - hasn't cried for 20 years but admitted he's getting increasingly emotional, which he thinks is a good thing.
Speaking to Sir Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine, he said: ''I am quite famously a not-crier. Is that a term? I hadn't cried in, like, 20 years, and now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved - moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news. Just moved.
''I think it's a good sign. I don't know where it's going, but I think it's a good sign.''
His 'Meet Joe Black' co-star replied: ''You'll find, as you get older, that you just want to weep. It's not even about grief. It's about the glory of life.''
And the 'Ad Astra' actor admitted he sees more of the ''beauty and the wonder'' of the world now he's getting older.
He said: ''What I hear you saying is that as we get older, we get out of our minds, and we're able to witness the beauty and the wonder that we're surrounded by in every minute detail. We miss that when we're young....
''I really feel it outside. I feel it in nature, which I did have moments of when I was a child. But I'm so much more aware of it now, and more in tune with it. There's so much mystery and so much wonder, and I'm good with that.''
When he's not working, Brad has taken up sculpture and though some days in the studio are frustrating and unproductive, he relishes the opportunity to create something all alone.
He said: ''I find that some days in the studio are arduous and lonely and monotonous, and other days I find it sensuous and beautiful--things are flowing, and it's sublime.
''As actors, what we do is a team sport. Making a film takes everyone. And we contribute what we contribute. Sometimes it's going to be better than what we gave on the day. Sometimes it's weaker than what we gave on the day. But it's a team effort.
''I was really struck by this longing, this need to do something autonomous. I feel like it's spiritual.''
