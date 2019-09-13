'Ad Astra' actor Brad Pitt has no desire to go into space for real.
Brad Pitt doesn't want to go into space.
The 55-year-old actor may play an astronaut in new movie 'Ad Astra' but it hasn't given him a taste for exploring other planets and he's doubtful commercial space travel will ever happen.
Asked if he's had any desire to go into space for real, he said: ''Nope. Not-existent whatsoever. Maybe when I was younger but it's completely inhospitable, uncomfortable and I don't see it happening.
['Ad Astra'] is good enough for me.''
And Brad - who raises six children with former wife Angelina Jolie - never dreamed of being an astronaut when he was younger.
Asked by Absolute Radio's Dave Berry what he wanted to grow up to be when he was a child, he said: ''Not an astronaut. Space travel is just banal. I don't know, I wanted to build things, homes. [Carpentry?] Yeah a little bit.''
Dave joked there was a point in his life where he had wanted to be Brad.
The 'Moneyball' star quipped: ''I'm not even me, I just play me.''
Brad recently admitted he finds fame ''suffocating''.
Asked if fame is liberating or suffocating, he said: ''It can be both, it's a trade-off.
''It's liberating in the opportunities it provides but, on the other hand, it can be very confining.
''I haven't seen a hotel lobby in 15 years because I've got to go up the ass end of a hotel and out the same way. We get our moments, but it's good and bad.''
Brad always ''roots for an underdog'' because his own Hollywood career initially seemed an unlikely prospect.
He said: ''I think it's easy to forget I came from Oklahoma and Missouri - places where the film industry is not on the vocational list, so I started as an extra and slowly learned about the industry. I still root for an underdog.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...