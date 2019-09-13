Brad Pitt doesn't want to go into space.

The 55-year-old actor may play an astronaut in new movie 'Ad Astra' but it hasn't given him a taste for exploring other planets and he's doubtful commercial space travel will ever happen.

Asked if he's had any desire to go into space for real, he said: ''Nope. Not-existent whatsoever. Maybe when I was younger but it's completely inhospitable, uncomfortable and I don't see it happening.

['Ad Astra'] is good enough for me.''

And Brad - who raises six children with former wife Angelina Jolie - never dreamed of being an astronaut when he was younger.

Asked by Absolute Radio's Dave Berry what he wanted to grow up to be when he was a child, he said: ''Not an astronaut. Space travel is just banal. I don't know, I wanted to build things, homes. [Carpentry?] Yeah a little bit.''

Dave joked there was a point in his life where he had wanted to be Brad.

The 'Moneyball' star quipped: ''I'm not even me, I just play me.''

Brad recently admitted he finds fame ''suffocating''.

Asked if fame is liberating or suffocating, he said: ''It can be both, it's a trade-off.

''It's liberating in the opportunities it provides but, on the other hand, it can be very confining.

''I haven't seen a hotel lobby in 15 years because I've got to go up the ass end of a hotel and out the same way. We get our moments, but it's good and bad.''

Brad always ''roots for an underdog'' because his own Hollywood career initially seemed an unlikely prospect.

He said: ''I think it's easy to forget I came from Oklahoma and Missouri - places where the film industry is not on the vocational list, so I started as an extra and slowly learned about the industry. I still root for an underdog.''