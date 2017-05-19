Brad Pitt has been ''hit very hard'' by the death of Chris Cornell and Brad Grey.

The 'By The Sea' star is said to be devastated following the passing of the Soundgarden frontman and the former Paramount CEO, who died within a week of each other. Grey passed away after a battle with cancer whilst Cornell committed suicide on Wednesday night at the age of 52.

A source told E! News: ''He is devastated and in shock. He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard.''

It comes after it was revealed Cornell's cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement at the time: ''The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time.''

And in another statement released by the family previously, Cornell's tragic ''sudden and unexpected'' death was confirmed.

It read: ''Chris Cornell passed away late Wednesday night in Detroit, MI. His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause. They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.''

Meanwhile, before his tragic passing, Grey had worked at Paramount Pictures for 12 years, only recently stepping down. He had battled cancer in private.

Sumner Redstone and his daughter Shari in a statement: ''We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend, Brad Grey, whose tremendous kindness and talent inspired so many of us in the entertainment industry.

''His vision and leadership at Paramount Pictures brought iconic films and programs to audiences around the world. We are so grateful for Brad's friendship and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Cassandra, and their family.''