Brad Pitt is ''curious'' to see how the current cinematic age will be remembered.

The 55-year-old actor is currently starring alongside Leonardo Dicaprio in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', which explores life at the end of the 1960s, particularly around its cinema.

And now, Brad has said that he'd love to know how people in the future will remember the 2000s and the 2010s, especially with the rise of streaming.

When asked how he thinks people will look back at this era in 2069, he said: ''Who knows? I'm curious to see. There is a plethora of streaming now, and unless the communal cinematic experience is reinvented and reignited ... well, I don't know. Maybe we're dinosaurs, but look at the 1990s, when we hit a wall with Stallone and Schwarzenegger films, and up comes this kid Tarantino, so, suddenly, indie cinema is off and running. It's constantly in flux. I can't say I miss anything. I'm along for the ride. I'm all for change.''

But Brad's co-star Leonardo, 45, thinks cinema is ''becoming a relic'', because there's now so much high production television being produced, though he hopes the magic of cinema ''will last''.

Speaking in a joint interview with The Sunday Times' Culture magazine, he said: ''I basically only watch old movies, so am living in constant nostalgia. But, on television, there's a new multimillion-dollar production every day, so this cinematic experience is almost becoming a relic, and what is concerning is the amount of content everyone is inundated with. When we loved a film, it would be talked about for years. I hope some things will last.''