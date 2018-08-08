Brad Pitt claims he's paid Angelina Jolie more than $9 million since they split - after she alleged he wasn't paying ''meaningful'' child support.

The former couple - who have children Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox together - split in 2016, but are still at loggerheads in court over their divorce filing.

Earlier this week, 43-year-old Angelina had claimed Brad hadn't paid enough child support to her since their split almost two years ago, but now the 'Fight Club' star has filed his own papers, calling Angelina's claim ''a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.''

Brad's lawyer Lance Spiegel alleges in the papers that the 53-year-old actor ''loaned'' his estranged wife $8 million to help her purchase her current house and has contributed over $1.3 million ''in bills for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.''

Lance's filing also states that Brad ''adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid child support.''

The new documents come after the 'Maleficent' actress' attorney Samantha Bley DeJean stated in her own papers that Brad has paid ''no meaningful child support'' since their split.

She said: ''[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation.

''Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the former couple are ''not even close'' to settling their divorce.

A source said: ''Brad and Angelina are not even close to settling their divorce. They are so hung up on dealing with the custody issues that they haven't even exchanged any financial documents yet, which is routine in divorces and one of the first steps people take in the filing process.

''There will be no settlement or resolution anytime soon. They are kind of at an impasse at this point because the focus has been on custody; nothing else has been hashed out yet.''

Both actors are said to be keen to ''work out the details of the divorce,'' but they have been ''unable to reach an agreement that they are both happy about''.