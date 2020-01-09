Brad Pitt has revealed it was his friend Bradley Cooper who helped him to get sober and overcome his alcohol addiction.
The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star thanked his pal for helping him to overcome his alcohol addiction and says he has been ''happier'' since.
Speaking as he collected the Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, he said: ''Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this. I got sober because of this guy. And every day's been happier ever since.''
Meanwhile, Brad previously admitted he saw his struggle with alcohol as a ''disservice'' to himself and admitted he viewed drinking as an ''escape''.
Asked about his ''struggle with booze'', he replied: ''Well, I just saw it as a disservice to myself, as an escape. To some degree, yes [it was necessary].''
And the 56-year-old star admitted he is starting to ''value'' the mistakes he's made in his life, because he has learned from them.
He said: ''The blame I'm still wrestling with ... I'm realising, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else. You can't have one without the other. I see it as something I'm just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don't feel like I can take credit for any of it ...
''I think we're living in a time where we're extremely judgmental and quick to treat people as disposable. We've always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We're all going to make mistakes. But what is that next step? We don't, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person's next step is. And that's the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting.''
