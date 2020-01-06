Brad Pitt was shocked to triumph at the Golden Globe Awards against actors who were ''like Gods'' to him growing up.
Brad Pitt triumphed at the Golden Globe Awards against actors who were ''like Gods'' to him growing up.
The 56-year-old star scooped Best Actor in a Supporting Role at Sunday's (05.01.20) ceremony ahead of Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'), Sir Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes'), Al Pacino and Joe Pesci ( both 'The Irishman') and was stunned to win against his idols.
Brad recalled in his speech at the Beverly Hilton hotel how all those on the shortlist were ''like gods'' to him when he was a young actor starting his career.
As well as thanking his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director Quentin Tarantino, Brad also sang the praises of his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.
He said: ''I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC.
''Before 'The Revenant' I used to watch year after year his co-stars win awards and get up and thank him profusely and I know why. He's an all star, he's a gent. I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you.''
And referring to his pal's on-screen death in 1997's 'Titanic', he quipped: ''Still, I would have shared the raft.''
Earlier in the evening, Laura Dern took home the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture honour for her role in 'Marriage Story'.
In her acceptance speech, Laura - who beat out Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell'), Jennifer Lopez ('Hustlers'), Margot Robbie ('Bombshell') and Annette Bening ('The Report') to take the honour - spoke about the importance of ''giving voice to the voiceless'' through acting and paid tribute to ''brilliant'' director and screenwriter Noah Baumbach.
She said: ''Thank you for your seamless perfection, your guidance, your mentorship -- forever.''
She later praised him for telling a ''story of a family finding their way for their child'' but also taking a ''global look at what divisiveness is and how we must all come together as one for the sake of something greater.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...