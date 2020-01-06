Brad Pitt triumphed at the Golden Globe Awards against actors who were ''like Gods'' to him growing up.

The 56-year-old star scooped Best Actor in a Supporting Role at Sunday's (05.01.20) ceremony ahead of Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'), Sir Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes'), Al Pacino and Joe Pesci ( both 'The Irishman') and was stunned to win against his idols.

Brad recalled in his speech at the Beverly Hilton hotel how all those on the shortlist were ''like gods'' to him when he was a young actor starting his career.

As well as thanking his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director Quentin Tarantino, Brad also sang the praises of his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

He said: ''I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC.

''Before 'The Revenant' I used to watch year after year his co-stars win awards and get up and thank him profusely and I know why. He's an all star, he's a gent. I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you.''

And referring to his pal's on-screen death in 1997's 'Titanic', he quipped: ''Still, I would have shared the raft.''

Earlier in the evening, Laura Dern took home the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture honour for her role in 'Marriage Story'.

In her acceptance speech, Laura - who beat out Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell'), Jennifer Lopez ('Hustlers'), Margot Robbie ('Bombshell') and Annette Bening ('The Report') to take the honour - spoke about the importance of ''giving voice to the voiceless'' through acting and paid tribute to ''brilliant'' director and screenwriter Noah Baumbach.

She said: ''Thank you for your seamless perfection, your guidance, your mentorship -- forever.''

She later praised him for telling a ''story of a family finding their way for their child'' but also taking a ''global look at what divisiveness is and how we must all come together as one for the sake of something greater.''