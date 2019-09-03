Brad Pitt attended Kanye West's Sunday Service in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 55-year-old actor was spotted at the 'Bound 2' hitmaker's weekly religious concert - which has been attended by the likes of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in the past - in the Watts neighbourhood of the Californian city yesterday (01.09.19).

The 'Fury' star, who was dressed in a casual t-shirt and a grey flat cap, was filmed by an onlooker walking up to the 42-year-old rapper and patting him on the shoulder.

A source told TMZ.com that Brad's decision to attend the service was a ''spur-of-the-moment deal'' and it's not the first time he's gone along to one of the gatherings.

Another insider told 'Entertainment Tonight' that Brad stood in the crowd with the other attendees and was ''just amazed by the atmosphere and love.''

''He made sure to take as many pictures with everyone who asked. Kanye didn't say too much, but shook hands and greeted everyone who came out.''

Kanye's Sunday Service has gone from strength-to-strength over the past few months and he's now thinking about building his own church after he bought a plot of land near his home in Los Angeles, with the idea of building ''pods'' for his followers to stay in for a ''few weeks at a time'' while they focus on his new modern faith.

A source said recently: ''Kanye wants to develop a Church which introduces a new way to celebrate faith, bringing religion into the 21st century.

''His faith is massively important to him and he thinks this is the way to engage young people. He thinks it will surpass Hillsong, which has churches in 21 countries and is hugely popular in Los Angeles with the likes of Justin Bieber.

''He wants to build temporary habitable pods where followers of his church can live for a few weeks at a time. They are insanely intricate and expensive but it would give ease of access for his Sunday Service.''

And Kanye's new idea will no doubt go down well with his wife Kim Kardashian West, 38, as she recently praised his weekly service and said the musical gathering is intended to be healing for the participants, rather than ''preaching.''