Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were seen sharing a kiss and holding hands during their reunion backstage at the SAG Awards on Sunday night (19.01.20).
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were snapped sharing a kiss and holding hands at the SAG Awards on Sunday (19.01.20).
The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star and his ex-wife - who tied the knot in 2000, before divorcing in 2005 - set tongues wagging when they reunited at the star-studded bash in Los Angeles, 15 years after their marriage dissolved.
The Hollywood stars bumped into each other on the red carpet and, Jennifer - who won the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for 'The Morning Show' - could be seen leaning in for a kiss on the cheek, whilst the 56-year-old actor held onto the 50-year-old former 'Friends' star's hand.
The pair also looked on lovingly at each other when they gave their respective speeches.
Brad, who scooped Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', boasted that he'd be joking about his win on dating apps whilst on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.
He quipped: ''I go to add this to my Tinder profile, Thank you my brothers and sisters, this means so much. More than I can possibly fathom.
I watch everything, I watch you all and the work has been mesmerising, so I thank you all.
And Brad also joked about the similarities between his character and his own failed marriage to Angelina Jolie.
He said: ''Let's be honest, It was a difficult part - a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. It's big.''
Jennifer - who divorced second husband Justin Theroux in 2017 - could be seen beaming from the audience.
And when it was time for the 'Along Came Polly' star to pick up her prize, the 'Fight Club' star was pictured watching her speech from a television screen backstage.
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...