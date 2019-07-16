Brad Pitt is being considered to star alongside Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's latest project 'Babylon' which is being described as a ''bold auteur piece'' with a ''significant budget''.
Brad Pitt and Emma Stone are being lined-up for roles in 'Babylon'.
The 55-year-old actor is being considered to star alongside the 30-year-old actress in Damien Chazelle's latest project which is being described as a ''bold auteur piece'' with a ''significant budget''.
Chazelle - who Stone worked with on the Oscar-winning musical hit 'La La Land' - is set to helm the project and has written the screenplay.
According to Deadline, ''several studios'' want to buy the rights to the movie with Lionsgate considered the frontrunner to take on the project - which is said to be an original drama set in Hollywood ''at a shifting moment when the business was turning from silents to talkies''.
Brad was last seen in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' which is set 1969 Los Angeles and stars Leonardo Dicaprio as television star Rick Dalton, Brad as his long-time stunt double and Margot Robbie as movie star Sharon Tate.
The director previously opened up about the film and insisted the piece was a ''love letter'' to the last moments of Hollywood's golden age and he considers the story to be a ''memory piece'' about Los Angeles, the city where he grew up and that fuelled his passion for cinema.
Meanwhile, 'The Favourite' star will next be seen in the hotly anticipated 'Zombieland: Doubletap' - the sequel to the hit 2009 horror comedy 'Zombieland' - which is set for release in October this year.
The film will be set in a post-apocalyptic world which sees slayers facing new breeds of zombies, as well as encountering some fresh human survivors and will see Emma, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin all reprise their roles from the original movie.
