Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's ''communication has improved tremendously'' since they were declared officially single.

The former couple have been working on a bifurcated judgment, which allows the courts to officially declare them as single, and they have now filed papers to officially restore their single status and their relationship is said to be better than ever now.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Brad and Angelina have come a long way. To the surprise of many of their closest friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they're both dedicated to co-parenting. Their kids have a custody schedule and that's made a huge difference for the whole family. The schedule has alleviated any of the planning pressures Brad and Angelina have faced in the past. Now the kids spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving.''

Meanwhile, it was revealed in December that Brad and Angelina had reached a custody agreement for their six children.

Samantha Bley DeJean, Angelina's attorney, said at the time: ''A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge. The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.''

It was previously reported that the pair are making a huge effort to be civil for the sake of their children - Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

An insider said: ''It's a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms. Both decided it was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship. The key thing is that they agree to custody sharing, with Brad having access and working with Angelina on logistic issues about work and travel.''