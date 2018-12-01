Hollywood duo Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - who split in 2016 - have reached a custody agreement.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a custody agreement.
The 54-year-old actor and Angelina, 43 - who split in 2016 - have finally reached an agreement over their divorce and custody terms.
Samantha Bley DeJean, Angelina's attorney, told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge.
''The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.''
Angelina - who has kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, ten, and Knox, ten, with the actor - is reportedly ''pleased to be entering the next stage and relieved at the progress for the health of their family''.
The Hollywood duo were previously said to have agreed to try to reach a swift conclusion to the issue, acknowledging that they wanted to avoid the pain of a lengthy court battle.
Angelina had originally wanted sole custody of the kids and is said to have fought for the 'World War Z' actor to get ''minimal'' time with his brood, but they now appear to have reached an amicable agreement.
Earlier this year, Angelina - who married Brad in 2014 - was ordered by a judge to allow her children to spend more time with their father, or risk losing custody.
The judge told her at the time: ''If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt].''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...