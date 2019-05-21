Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have ''no more drama'' since officially being declared single last month.

The former couple are still in the middle of divorce proceedings, but after a judge declared them legally single last month - meaning they are no longer legally married, but still have to agree on the terms of their divorce including child custody and asset division - the pair are said to have put all their differences aside.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''They both knew they needed to move forward with their lives. There's no more drama. All of the dust has settled. They are and have always been focused on what is best for the children.''

The insider also notes that the pair's six children - Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shilo, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - are ''proud'' of their parents for rising above the drama, and the brood often spend time with 55-year-old Brad when they're not with the 'Maleficent' actress.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported the pair's ''communication has improved tremendously'' since they were declared legally single.

Another source said: ''Brad and Angelina have come a long way. To the surprise of many of their closest friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they're both dedicated to co-parenting. Their kids have a custody schedule and that's made a huge difference for the whole family. The schedule has alleviated any of the planning pressures Brad and Angelina have faced in the past. Now the kids spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving.''

In December, it was reported the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star and Angelina, 43, had reached a custody agreement for their six children.

Samantha Bley DeJean, Angelina's attorney, said at the time: ''A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge. The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.''