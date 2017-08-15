Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly continuing with their divorce.

The Hollywood stars - who have Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne together - were recently reported to have called off their divorce after filing papers in September 2016, but new sources close to the pair have now insisted nothing has come to a halt.

According to TMZ.com, insiders say the reconciliation rumours ''couldn't be further from the truth''.

They added: ''Both sides are hashing out both child custody and property settlements, and the divorce is full steam ahead.''

The report comes after it was recently revealed the pair - who tied the knot in 2014 after spending almost a decade together - were merely taking a break in their divorce proceedings in order to have time to properly organise their finances.

A source said previously: ''A reunion is incredibly unlikely...

''First and foremost, it's about money. They have so many properties and so many areas their pre-nup doesn't cover.

''For instance, Brad wants to keep their estate in France and keep up their wine brand, while Ange wants to sell the property and use it all for charity.

''Also, Brad has a collection of early 20th century furnishings that's worth about $10 million, and Angelina wants that sold too.

''The list goes on and on and the lawyers are in stalemate.''

However, the comments contradict claims made last week in which Brad, 53, was believed to have ''won back'' his 42-year-old estranged spouse by quitting drinking.

An insider said at the time: ''The divorce is off. They haven't done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.

''He got sober to try and win her back. He knew he had a problem that he had to take care of. And that's all she ever wanted.''