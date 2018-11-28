Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have asked for an additional six months with a private judge to help settle their divorce.
The former couple are currently trying to reach a settlement over the custody of their six children and have filed documents with the court asking for the Honorable John Ouderkirk - who also officiated their wedding in 2014 - to continue overseeing the matter until 31 December 2019, six months after he was originally due to finish.
According to The Blast, the 'Maleficent' actress wants the judge to oversee all pre-trial motions and requests, and then handles the private custody trial, if it is needed.
The 'Moneyball' actor and the 'Unbroken' filmmaker - who noted in the legal request that she and Brad are paying the judge privately - will move on to other parts of their divorce and the division of their assets once the issues surrounding care of the children are resolved.
It was claimed last week that the pair - who split in September 2016 - had been close to finalising an arrangement over the care of Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Brad and Angelina were said to have agreed the ongoing fight is hurting the children, so want to avoid the pain of a lengthy court battle.
Though Angelina, 43, had originally wanted sole custody of the kids and is said to have fought for the 'World War Z' actor to get ''minimal'' time with his brood, the new agreement is believed to include a ''substantial'' amount of time given to Brad, 54.
Earlier this year, Angelina was ordered by a judge to allow her children to spend more time with their father, or risk losing custody.
The judge told her: ''If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt].''
