Brad Pitt has admitted his new film 'Ad Astra' was the hardest movie he's ever worked on.
Brad Pitt says 'Ad Astra' was the hardest thing he's ever worked on.
The 55-year-old actor admits it was tough to shoot the sci-fi drama and opened up about one particularly hard physical part of the shoot.
Director James Gray shared: ''Actors require each other, or at least some kind of environmental stimuli, to do their best work. And when you're hanging upside down on trapezes for 12 hours, there's very little of that.''
Whilst Brad added to The Telegraph newspaper: ''Cracking this was the most difficult thing I have ever been a part of.''
Meanwhile, a co-star previously insisted Brad juggled the roles of actor and producer ''seamlessly'' on 'Ad Astra'.
Loren Dean said: ''I've loved his work for so many years. He's amazing to watch and to act with, but he said goodnight to everybody at the end of the night and thanked them for the day's work, just like a producer would. But he did this after a full day's work hanging in wires in front of cameras. He just commands both roles - actor and producer - so seamlessly.''
In the sci-fi film, Brad's astronaut character investigates deadly electrical storms which could be connected to his absent father (Tommy Lee Jones) who disappearance on a space mission 16 years ago and Brad admitted the movie is one of the ''most delicate'' projects he has ever worked on.
He said: ''The hardest part of this film was really putting it together. Not only was it a Rubik's Cube of a structure, but [director] James Gray and I set out to do something really raw, open, in the moment, sincere. We wanted to do something sincere. The danger in that - I would even call it a minefield - is that it can easily become too trite or too flat depending on how you shape the thing. it was constant negotiation to stay on point. It was more delicate than any other film I've ever worked on.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...