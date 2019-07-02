Brad Pitt thinks acting is a ''younger man's game.''

The 55-year-old actor may a have a huge collection of highly successful films under his belt, but he believes he's being approached for potential movie roles ''less and less'' nowadays because directors seems to prefer younger actors.

Speaking to Australia's GQ magazine, he said: ''I'm behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot.

''But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it's a younger man's game - not that there aren't substantial parts for older characters - I just feel, the game itself, it'll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all.

''But I'm curious to see what the future of lm is, what shape it takes. I really appreciate the streaming services because we're seeing more and more quality projects being made. We're seeing more writers and directors and actors getting a shot. It just tells you how many talented people are out there.

''I like to think there's room for both. But I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man. And the comet could be on the way.''

As well as directing, the 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' actor is known to be a keen art fan and even missed the 2017 Oscars - where 'Moonlight', which he helped produce, won Best Picture - because he was busy working on a sculpture.

A source explained at the time the 'World War Z' actor had been at the Los Angeles studio of British artist Thomas Houseago for almost 10 days working on the piece, though it is unclear what form the finished work will take.

And Brad - who teamed up with Frank Pollaro for a high-end furniture collection in 2012 - previously admitted he loves spending quiet time in galleries and museums.

He once said: ''It's a lovely experience walking around a museum by yourself.''

Brad and his former wife Angelina Jolie - with whom he raises six children - were avid art collectors during their marriage, with pieces by the likes of Banksy, Ed Ruscha and Schoony part of their $25 million collection.