Brad Peyton stopped watching his favourite films in preparation for directing 'Rampage'.

The 39-year-old moviemaker is a huge fan of the fantasy genre, but Brad has revealed he ceased watching his most-loved monster movies ahead of shooting 'Rampage' because he wanted to avoid outside influences.

Speaking about his love of the genre, Brad shared: ''I watch everything that's genre ... I see everything that's like, every Marvel movie, every 'Star Wars' movie. I grew up in a small town and one of the things I loved was Ultraman, you know all those Japanese monster movies in suits, all that stuff.

''My entire life, I've always loved it. Anything that ever comes out like a Godzilla ... in fact, when I was making this movie, I had to stop watching it all, because I was like, 'I don't want to be influenced by it.'

''I've seen it all anyway, but I wanted to go and make my own thing. I don't want to be directly influenced by any of this stuff.''

Brad's latest project sees DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON star as a primatologist, and the director feels as though he succeeded in bringing something original to the genre.

He told Collider: ''I tried to bring something to the table that was different and unique. And I loved the idea that Dwayne was teaming up with one of the monsters in the movie - I loved that.''

Brad also ensured that most of his movie was filmed during daylight, meaning the protagonists couldn't escape the attention of the monsters.

He explained: ''Sometimes when you go and watch monster movies, they feel like they're over there. But here, 90 percent of the movie was in daylight, so you couldn't hide from it.''