Boyzone feels the late Stephen Gately is always with them on stage.

The four piece marked the tenth anniversary of their late bandmate's death on October 10, where they admitted they felt the ''band really changed'' after his sudden passing but his memory continues to live on when the four of them are together.

Discussing their decision to split for good, Ronan Keating said: ''After Stephen passed, the band really changed. It wasn't the same band anymore. And we thought it was the right thing to come back and carry on. But the chemistry was different between us but what was special was when the four of us were together, we felt like he was in the room, he was on the stage with us. We didn't want that to go away so we kept it going. This just felt like a natural end.''

The group are about to wrap on their final live shows together and Shane Lynch admits the main reason they went back out to perform was for Stephen.

Shane added on ITV's Loose Women: ''When we're together and we're on stage, he's always with us. You can't physically see him but for us, emotionally, it's very alive. We're a five piece on stage. And I think that's why we continued to do this tour.''

Boyzone also led tributes to Stephen on social media, with Keith writing: ''Chance made us Colleagues Love and laughter and fun made us best friends ! I miss you brother 10 years ago today the good lord deemed you to good for this world, He needed an angel in heaven ! Today I celebrate and reminisce all the fun and laughter ups and downs I love you Steo and I pray you continue to look over me ... see you down the road Stephanie Xxxx (sic)''

Ronan shared 10 pictures of Stephen, writing on the last one: ''miss ya bro (sic)''