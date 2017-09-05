Boyzone have ditched the love ballads and gone urban for their big comeback album.

The Irish quartet - Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch - will mark their 25th anniversary in 2018 by hitting the road to celebrate with their fans and releasing new music.

Ronan says Shane has taken the lead with writing the new tunes and that they will be a little different from their usual love balladry.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: ''Shane has been working so hard, there has been a lot of Shane influence rather than Boyzone.

''He's from an urban background with his style and taste in music, and that's been a huge influence on this record and our music.''

Fans of the 'No Matter What' group could see the new record - their first since 2013's 'BZ20' - could be released later this year, but definitely in time for the tour.

Ronan, 40, said: ''The album will be out either this year or next, we're trying to get it finished, it's been really enjoyable.''

Boyzone announced their return in May and have done a number of shows this summer, their last one is at Derby County Cricket Ground on September 16.

They wrote on Instagram: ''2018 will see Boyzone celebrate their 25th anniversary! That's something that Ronan, Keith, Mikey & Shane are incredibly proud of. Plans are being hatched for new music and lots of touring throughout the year. But next year still seems a long way off so in case you can't wait, the Boyz are hitting the road for some exclusive UK shows later this summer. Dates and ticketing details will be announced here soon... #boyzone2017 (sic).''

In addition to releasing new music and going on tour, it has been claimed that the band have also discussed writing a tell-all book and even creating their own West End show.