Boyz II Men will headline Blackpool's LIVEWIRE Festival for what will be their only UK performance of 2018.

The 'End of the Road' hitmakers - Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris - surprised fans last year when Shawn featured on Foo Fighters' song 'Concrete and Gold', and they'll be bringing their energetic live show to the Northern city's Tower Headland Arena on August 23.

Proving they are still in demand, pop star Charlie Puth even had them come on board and record vocals on his track 'If You Leave Me Now'.

The trio will be joined by fellow headliner Matt Goss from Bros, who sold out two nights at London's The O2 arena last year - will be adding 80s vibes to the music extravaganza held between August 23 and 26, with many more acts soon to be confirmed.

Last year, Will Smith reunited with DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Jacksons performed at the first ever LIVEWIRE Festival, and 2018's line-up look set to be just as unforgettable.

A spokesperson for LIVEWIRE, said: ''After the fantastic success of the three-day LIVEWIRE 2017 we're looking forward to bringing more stars, international and home-grown, to Blackpool for LIVEWIRE 2018. Boyz II Men and Matt Goss are the first of a fantastic line-up for that will be revealed over the next few weeks.''

Tickets are priced from £40 and go on sale on Friday (16.02.18) at 10am from livewirefestival.co.uk