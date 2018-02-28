Boyd Holbrook is set to write and star in a new sci-fi thriller.

The 'Logan' star has reportedly been in talks with 20th Century Fox about penning, starring and executive producing the forthcoming flick 'The Thirst' - and it looks like things will work in his favour as the studio are baking the epic action.

According to Variety.com, the 36-year-old actor pitched the idea to the studio's executive Matt Reilly while he was working on The 'Predator'.

And, although Holbrook came up with the idea - which takes place in a world in the future where the water is scarce - John Davis will be producing the project.

Not much else is known about the film but it looks like 20th Century Fox are hoping to get it off the ground as soon as possible and start their casting process.

Meanwhile, Holbrook hasn't done much behind the camera before, he should have no trouble working on set as he's racked up an impressive resume over the years.

He is best known for playing Donald Pierce - the driven, demanding and lethally smart head of security who went up against Logan - in the superhero film.

He also starred in 'Jane Got A Gun', which also stars Natalie Portman, Joel Edgerton and Ewan McGregor, and 'The Predator', in which he plays lead Quinn McKenna.

'The Predator' is set to hit the big screen on September 13 this year.