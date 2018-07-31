Boy George and Culture Club have released their first new single in almost 20 years.

The 'Karma Chameleon' hitmakers - who formed in 1981, split in 1986 and reformed numerous times, most recently in 2014 - dropped 'Let Somebody Love You' on Tuesday (31.07.18), ahead of a new album, 'LIFE', which will be released on 26 October.

The group - which features Boy George, Jon Moss, Ro Hay and Mikey Craig - have previously performed 'Let Somebody Love You' live but had never released a recorded version of the track.

The song features the lyrics: ''Love is revolution/War and famine too/If you've the hunger in your heart/Let somebody love you.''

The new album, which is available for pre-order, features artwork shot by acclaimed photographer Rankin.

In support of the album, the group will embark on 'The Life Tour', which will also feature Belinda Carlisle and Tom Bailey from Thompson Twins.

It kicks off in Nottingham on November 9 and calls to 11 cities, ending in Leeds on November 23.

George said of the tour: ''We put together an amazing show that is going to be filled with hits and fabulous memories.''

Visit boygeorgeandcultureclub.com for ticket details.

The Life Tour dates:

9 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

10 November - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11 November - International Centre, Bournemouth

13 November - Brighton Centre, Brighton

14 November - SSE Arena, Wembley, London

16 November - Arena, Birmingham

17 November - Metro Arena, Newcastle

18 November - Arena, Manchester

20 November - Venue, Hull

22 November - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

23 November - First Direct Arena, Leeds