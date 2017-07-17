Boy George is set to sign his first record deal in 22 years.

The Culture Club frontman is joining the Sony BMG roster - home to the likes of Beyonce, Britney Spears and Celine Dion - and has promised fans he's working on new music.

The 56-year-old singer says it is the most ''bonkers'' thing he's decided to do, but that it was an offer he couldn't refuse.

Appearing on UK TV show 'This Morning' on Monday (17.07.17), he announced: ''I'm about to sign with BMG which is the most bonkers thing. I never thought I'd sign a deal again, I haven't had one since 1995. When this was presented to me I thought it's bonkers I have to do it.''

The 'Do You Really Want to Hurt Me' hitmaker was previously signed to Virgin Records in 1995, when he released solo record 'Cheapness and Beauty', which only made it to number 44 in the charts.

George previously teased he has been working on tunes both for his solo career and with Culture Club.

He previously said: ''I am about to make my own record and then I also have a Culture Club record in the pipeline, which we have kind of half written and half recorded.

''We have this strange kind of alchemy when we are together. ''It's a funny thing about bands.''

Culture Club return to the UK for three exclusive live shows as part of The Jockey Club Live series, which sees them perform at Epsom Downs, Newmarket and Haydock Park Racecourses this month.

The iconic 80s pop band, lead by the flamboyant frontman , have racked up seven straight top 10 hits in the UK and nine top 10 singles in the US. The band also won multiple awards including the 1984 Brit Award for Best British Group.