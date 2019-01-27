Pop star Boy George has admitted he's becoming more and more like his dad.
The 57-year-old singer - who is the son of Gerry and Dinah O'Dowd - has admitted he's slowly turning into his parents, even though he was keen to differentiate himself from his dad during his teenage years.
He said: ''I was really taken aback when I saw the video for 'Life'. I was like, 'Ooooh! I look like my dad!' So there it is: I am my father's son, despite all my attempts as a teenager to not be like him.
''I grew up in quite a masculine house - I had four brothers and one sister - and challenging that was difficult. When I left school, all my brothers worked for my dad [a builder] and I was always saying: 'No, I'm not doing that.' I didn't know what my plans were but I knew they were bigger.
''And now, in the video, I look just like my dad. I even found myself saying things he used to say. Things like, 'my house, my rules'. I said that to a partner years ago and I was horrified - so I've stopped myself.''
The 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker also believes his singing voice has improved over time.
He told the BBC: ''I can do a lot of things I couldn't do when I first started singing. I can do a lot of things I couldn't do five years ago.
''There are lots of reasons: I gave up smoking, changed my lifestyle massively, started to work with a singing teacher and started to really understand how physical singing is. I even worked on things like elocution. I do these mad tongue exercises now.
''But a lot of the stuff I've learned is stuff I was told 20 years ago. I just didn't listen back then!''
