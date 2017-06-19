Boy George thinks marriage should be ''between people who love each other''.

The 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker has admitted that whilst he has no interest in tying the knot himself, he still believes marriage is a ''wonderful'' thing and fully supports the idea of same sex couples getting hitched.

He told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I don't want to marry anyone but I think other people should be able to. People have always feared change but the world won't fall apart. It just means people who really love each other can get on with their lives and feel valued and respected, and I think that's a wonderful thing. I think marriage should be between people who love each other and that's it.''

The comments come after the 56-year-old singer agreed to lend his voice to a re-recording of the 80s hit single 'YMCA' by the Village People, which will feature in a campaign designed to raise awareness for marriage equality and mental health.

It's not the first time Boy George has spoken out about same sex marriage either, as the former Culture Club frontman previously said he was ''baffled'' by those who are opposed to the idea.

He said at the time: ''I'm baffled by it. If they just let it happen (marriage equality) they'd realise it's not the end of civilisation as we know it. On one hand they mention family values and the importance of relationships but if people want to get married isn't that a good thing? I just don't get homophobia. And not allowing gay marriage is homophobia.''

Meanwhile, the 'Do You Really Want To Hurt Me' singer recently admitted he doesn't care if he has a reputation for being a diva because he claims it's far from the truth so people are always pleasantly surprised when they meet him.

He said: ''Let's face it, I've got a bit of a reputation.

''And so it kind of works in my favour because I am not that person and I never was that person so it is always fun to meet people and surprise them.

''People think I am going to be difficult or I am going to be bitchy or I am going to be stroppy, I don't know, all sorts of isms. Maybe I have been those things in my life but nowadays I am pretty chilled out.''