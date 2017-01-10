Boy George has joined forces with Dior Homme.

The 55-year-old singer - who is known for his eccentric fashion sense - has teamed up with the French designer brand and stars in their new campaign, which was photographed by Willy Vanderperre.

And the 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker - whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd - was selected to be the face of the commercial by the brand's creative director Kris Van Assche, 40, because he was considered a ''major influence'' on the fashion designer and his generation.

Speaking to WWD about their partnership with the former 'The Voice' judge, the Belgian fashion designer said: ''Boy George, when I was a kid, was one of the first to have this message about difference being okay; he was such a major influence on my generation. That idea of freedom and being a rebel - which he still is - is really something that has stayed with me.''

And the creative mastermind has revealed he tried to achieve a campaign about all forms of art including fashion, film and music.

Speaking about his inspiration, Kris continued: ''I really tried to translate what I think Dior Homme is right now. It's about music, it's about cinema, it's about fashion ... It's about a certain memory I have of the 80s that remains very much relevant for 2017.''

The musician has shared a string of images from the campaign on his social media, which sees him adorn his signature accessory staple and a tailored suit laden with badges.

He captioned the Instagram posts: ''Even better with the logo @dior @diorhomme@paul_kemsley_pk @doritkemsley

''@dior@boygeorgeofficial #Style #2017#Fashion #beauty -#rebels

''@Dior@boygeorgeofficial @paul_kemsley_pk@doritkemsley (sic).''

Boy George is joined by 35-year-old actor Rami Malek, rapper A$AP Rocky and model Ernest Klimko, who also star in the fashion campaign.