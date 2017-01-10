Boy George has joined forces with Dior Homme and stars in the luxury brand's newest campaign with A$AP Rocky and Rami Malek.
Boy George has joined forces with Dior Homme.
The 55-year-old singer - who is known for his eccentric fashion sense - has teamed up with the French designer brand and stars in their new campaign, which was photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
And the 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker - whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd - was selected to be the face of the commercial by the brand's creative director Kris Van Assche, 40, because he was considered a ''major influence'' on the fashion designer and his generation.
Speaking to WWD about their partnership with the former 'The Voice' judge, the Belgian fashion designer said: ''Boy George, when I was a kid, was one of the first to have this message about difference being okay; he was such a major influence on my generation. That idea of freedom and being a rebel - which he still is - is really something that has stayed with me.''
And the creative mastermind has revealed he tried to achieve a campaign about all forms of art including fashion, film and music.
Speaking about his inspiration, Kris continued: ''I really tried to translate what I think Dior Homme is right now. It's about music, it's about cinema, it's about fashion ... It's about a certain memory I have of the 80s that remains very much relevant for 2017.''
The musician has shared a string of images from the campaign on his social media, which sees him adorn his signature accessory staple and a tailored suit laden with badges.
He captioned the Instagram posts: ''Even better with the logo @dior @diorhomme@paul_kemsley_pk @doritkemsley
''@dior@boygeorgeofficial #Style #2017#Fashion #beauty -#rebels
''@Dior@boygeorgeofficial @paul_kemsley_pk@doritkemsley (sic).''
Boy George is joined by 35-year-old actor Rami Malek, rapper A$AP Rocky and model Ernest Klimko, who also star in the fashion campaign.
They'll perform the classic album in North America and Europe.
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
The two actors had all eyes on them as Gosling accepted his award.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.