Pop star Boy George has hit out at modern society, saying it has become ''more boring''.
The 57-year-old singer was recently turned away from a nightclub because he was wearing a disguise, and the 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker thinks the incident proves that the world has become a tedious place.
He told the BBC: ''I went out to a club last year in complete disguise. My friend painted a mask and put these big, mad, surgically-enhanced lips on it. But the security were like, 'You have to take off your mask'. I said [putting on an Italian diva accent], 'No dahlink, you crazy! I don't take off!'
''So I had to go home in a cab ... and the cab driver's face! He was saying, 'Are you a bloke or a woman?' and I said, 'Everything dahlink!'
''It was a fun night - well, the journey there and back was fun. Not getting into the club was ... whatever. You wouldn't have had that in the 70s and the 80s. We're so much more boring now. But I'm not!''
In 2018, the pop star - whose real name is George O'Dowd - urged society to stop simplifying gay culture.
The Culture Club frontman - who is openly gay - told BANG Showbiz: ''I think we live in this strange time in history where everyone thinks they understand everyone - they understand the gays, they understand everyone.
''They wanna put us all in a little box and the problem with it, though - and I've been saying this since the beginning of my career - there's no one type of gay person; they're multi-faceted, complicated.
''Just because you wear make-up and dress up it doesn't mean you have anything in common with other people who do it. What tends to happen these days people try to simplify things and I just wanna live in a world when none of this stuff matters.''
