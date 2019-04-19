Boy George's protege Jamie Hannah has unveiled his new track 'Sound of My Youth'.

The classically trained musician spent 2018 in the studio honing his talents alongside award-winning producer Benny D who has worked with some of the world's biggest stars (including Stormzy, Lily Allen, and The Killers).

It was here that he was introduced to Boy George, and the Culture Club icon previously insisted that he had ''never heard a voice like his''.

The pair soon decided to collaborate together in the studio, and the resulting track 'House of Sun' is set to be released on the 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker's label this summer.

Previously asked about the upcoming release and their work together, Boy George promised: ''It's going to be a big summer smash.

Jamie has also attracted the attention of Academy Award Winner Dame Emma Thompson, who praised his ''potential'' and described the track as ''spectacular and wonderful''.

She said: ''The potential in this young artist is breath-taking... This song is sensational, spectacular and wonderful.''

Currently on tour with Heather Small, and with new music already in production, 2018 is shaping up to be an exciting year for this young musician and performer.

In an interview with Paper magazine, he told Boy George: ''So busy at the moment, I barely have time to sleep! We've been in the studio putting finishing touches to a few tracks for an EP.

''I'm currently on tour with Heather Small of M People around the UK. I have a few other tours in the pipeline to hit the US and UK later in the year. Maybe a few other secrets too...''