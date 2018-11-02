Boy George says Jon Moss is just ''taking a break'' from Culture Club.

The band's frontman has opened up on the 61-year-old drummer's decision not to be part of the 'Karma Chameleon' group's European tour because he wants to focus on his family after a long run on the road in America.

Appearing on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', he said: ''At the moment he is taking a break. We went on a very gruelling tour last year and Jon said quite openly that he wanted to spend more time with his kids, he's got great kids and he's a great dad and that's what he wants to do.

''As far as we are concerned, he is still part of Culture Club. There is always friction but no I didn't sack him. There are actually four people in the band so I'm not the grand wizard, I can't just fire people.

''It is [a democracy] now. With things like that, you can't just turn around and tell people what to do. I tried that in the eighties and it was a disaster.''

The 57-year-old star's comments come after it was confirmed the ''door is always open'' for Jon to make a comeback.

A spokeswoman recently told BANG Showbiz: ''Jon is taking a break from Culture Club, but the door is always open.''

Jon and Boy George - real name George O'Dowd - embarked in a relationship at the height of Culture Club's success in the 1980s, although the romance was kept under wraps at the time.

Their relationship ended in 1986 just before the group split.

The band most recently reformed in 2014 and 'Life' which is out now is their first new album for 19 years.

Reflecting on the band's wild years on the chat show, George added: ''1982 - 86 were the mental years, I call them. There have been bits in between obviously, we never really officially split up we just stopped speaking to each other for a while.

''And I went off and did whatever I was doing, I had a DJ career, a solo career, I've been busy.''