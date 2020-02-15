Boy George has led tributes to Caroline Flack.

The former 'Love Island' presenter tragically passed away at the age of 40 on Saturday (15.02.20) after a tough few months, which saw her be charged for assaulting her partner Lewis Burton.

Boy George wrote on Twitter: ''I hope all of you who attacked Caroline Flack even when her partner said he wanted no charges feel some sorrow today. This did not need to happen. This is devastating news! And yes, I hope the @cpsuk feel even deeper sorrow. (sic)''

Singer Martin Kemp shared: ''Caroline Flack, I'm so so sad to hear this News ... All my love goes out to her family and friends ... oh man! Rest in Peace Caroline!''

Whilst actor Chris Fountain added: ''This whole cancel culture and people being hounded by the press needs to stop, it's pathetic. People are losing their lives over this shit. Trolls and some media need to look at this and feel guilty. Rest in peace Caroline Flack.''

Dancer and 'Dancing On Ice' star James Jordan admitted he felt ''so sad'' about the news.

He shared online: ''Just seen on Twitter the devastating news that Caroline Flack has been found dead in her home. I'm so sad right now and I actually can't believe it. Can't imagine what her family are going through right now.''

Whilst singer and entrepreneur Myleene Klass shared: ''Completely shocked by the news. @carolineflack1 I hope you've found your peace x RIP. (sic)''

'This Morning's Eamonn Holmes wrote: ''Caroline Flack .... Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely ? ... Meaning out of Respect, can the series continue ? (sic)

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil admitted the news was ''f***ing horrendous''.

She shared: ''It was only a matter of time before the media and a prolonged social media dogpile, hers lasted for MONTHS, pushed someone completely over the edge. Rest In Peace Caroline Flack. This is f***ing horrendous. (sic)''

Caroline's tragic passing was confirmed by her family in a devastating statement.

They said: ''We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.''