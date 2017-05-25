Boy George has called for ''bomb-making'' guides to be removed from the internet in the wake of the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande's concert in the UK on Monday night (22.05.17).

The Culture Club singer has taken to Twitter to share his views over what steps should be taken to stop individuals from learning how to make explosives, following the device which was detonated by a suicide bomber at the Manchester Arena leaving over 20 people dead and many more hospitalised with serious injuries.

He wrote: ''Time to remove bomb making info from the internet and time for zero tolerance at every level.''

His comment has had almost 2,000 likes and over 300 re-tweets from his followers,

After being inundated with replies from his fans, the 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker replied: ''I love you and that's all you need to know!''

Since the attack, Ariana Grande had been in touch with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and has reportedly offered to cover the cost of the funerals of those who are deceased.

According to an Ariana Grande update account on Twitter - which goes by the username @ArianaDailyWW - the brunette beauty has ''reached out'' to those involved.

They tweeted on Tuesday (23.05.17) night: ''News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who's loves ones died last night....she is gonna pay for the funerals! (sic)''

The news has yet to be confirmed by Ariana or her team, but the report comes after the brunette beauty said she was left ''broken'' by the tragic events.